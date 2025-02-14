Black Ops 6 Slipstream Perk explained: Is it better than Tac-Sprint?

Slipstream has been advertised as a Perk to replace Tac-sprint in Black Ops 6, but is it actually better?

Modern Warfare 2019 introduced Tac-Sprint, a faster version of the regular sprint. The feature is controversial because it’s much quicker to sprint and fire out of a regular sprint than a Tac-Sprint.

In addition, you can only Tac-Sprint for a limited amount of time. Black Ops 6 sort of resolved that issue by allowing you to use an unlimited Tac-Sprint while carrying a knife, but you are a sitting duck if an enemy starts shooting you without your weapon ready.

Slipstream goes one step further by completely replacing Tac-Sprint, but the new Perk also has a few tradeoffs worth investigating.

What is Slipstream Perk in Black Ops 6?

Slipstream is a new Perk 3 option that raises your base sprint speed at the cost of removing Tac-Sprint.

How to unlock Slipstream

Activision

Slipstream is unlocked through the Shadow Hunt event. Regardless of your preferred game mode, there are three different options for acquiring the Perk.

Warzone

Get an elimination using melee

Multiplayer

Get 5 kills using melee weapons

Zombies

Get 200 kills using melee weapons

Is Slipstream better than Tac-Sprint

Double Time is a Perk that significantly increases the duration of Tac-Sprint. If you were to Tac-Sprint from one side of the map to the other with Double Time equipped, you would get from point A to B much quicker than someone using Slipstream.

On average, Slipstream is around 9% slower than Tac-Sprint with Double Time, a difference of around 200 milliseconds. This is a noticeable gap, but I believe Slipstream is better than Tac-Sprint because you no longer have to deal with slow sprint-to-fire speeds.

Aggresive players will love this Perk because you can sprint around the map and aim down sight faster than you would be able to while using Tac-Sprint.

For SMGs that already have good sprint-to-fire speeds, it’s less helpful, but you no longer need to worry about getting caught in the Tac-Sprint animation when trying to out-maneuver an enemy.

It’s also worth noting that there isn’t a noticeable difference between Tac-Sprint and Double Time in slide speed. Sliding is one of the most critical movement abilities in Black Ops 6 because you can escape gunfights or change the angle.

And since there isn’t a massive difference, this gives Slipstream another edge. Both options have downsides, so ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and which weapon you are using.

However, this is the perfect Perk if you are sick of Tac-Sprint in CoD. For more, check out the best Perks in BO6.