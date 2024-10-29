Black Ops 6 shotguns have heat-seeking slugs that never miss

A game-breaking bug has been discovered in Black Ops 6 that grants shotguns heat-seeking slugs that never miss as long as you are within a certain distance.

Using a shotgun with slug rounds provides a secondary effect that makes them far more powerful than intended. When fired from the hip, they will lock on to any enemy in your reticle up to 12 meters away.

This is incredibly strong, as slugs with the Marine SP always kill in one shot to the body and up. Also, the reticle on slugs is huge, so it’s practically impossible to miss even when sliding and diving around, as seen in this footage of the bug. This combination makes slug shotguns the best close-range weapons in the game, and it’s not close.

Ordinarily, slug rounds in Call of Duty are supposed to have a degree of randomness that makes them deadly but inconsistent. Firing in the same position two times won’t necessarily produce the same result due to the spread of each shot.

Funnily enough, if you hipfire at a wall and look at where the rounds are landing, this is still the case. However, once a player gets involved, all randomness is removed, and shots lock-on and automatically target enemies.

Here’s the Marine SP loadout you’ll want to use to make the most out of this bug while it lasts:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Stock: Combat Stock

Combat Stock Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Fire Mods: 12 Gauge Slug

Dexerto

While not quite as broken, this bug is reminiscent of the Proteus from Infinite Warfare. When it was first released, the sniper/shotgun hybrid had perfect accuracy when fired from the hip, though it was a literal aimbot in that case.

Unlike the Proteus, you’ll still have to do some of the aiming this time around. Mind you, it’s not as though placing your reticle vaguely in the direction of an enemy is exactly precision aiming either. It’s simple enough that players of all skill levels can dominate using this bug until it is inevitably patched.

With more and more of the community catching on, it’s only a matter of time before Treyarch deals with it. In the meantime, you’ll want to queue into Face Off Moshpit, where the tiny maps let you wreak havoc and outgun literally everyone.