Black Ops 6 set to make Zombies easier, but it comes at a cost

Treyarch listened to community feedback and revealed several changes to make Zombies easier, but the update will also make it harder to complete camo challenges.

Black Ops 6 marked the long-awaited return of round-based Zombies, and the game mode received “amazing reviews.” Treyarch acknowledged the overwhelming support and kept the momentum rolling by announcing Citadelle de Morts as a new map coming in Season 1 Reloaded.

In addition, the mid-season update introduces four Wonder Weapon swords, three new GobbleGums, a new Ammo Mod, brings back a Perk, and more. And in celebration of the holidays, Jingle Hells is back with a re-imagined version of Liberty Falls.

Yet the development team wasn’t done there, as the mid-season update also includes several gameplay changes.

Mangler spawns reduced at mid-to-high rounds

Cap on active Manglers up to Round 100

Mangler’s arm cannon easier to shoot off

Kevin Drew, Treyarch associate design director for Zombies explained, “We are going to smooth out how many Manglers spawn in the mid-rounds, so it’s starting at about half and will take much longer before the four Mangler scenario.”

This news will come as a pleasant surprise to some. It’s well known among Zombies fans that Round 30 is where the difficulty ramps up, and dealing with Manglers becomes a hassle.

And that’s because hordes of regular zombies are manageable since they don’t have any weapons. However, when there are four Manglers at once, it’s extremely difficult to dodge their cannon shots and other Zombies.

The update should make it easier to reach higher rounds, but camo grinders won’t be a fan of the change. To unlock the Opal camo on every weapon, you need 30 Special Zombie eliminations, which apply to Manglers.

Meanwhile, you need 10 Elite Zombie kills for the Nebula kills, which Manglers are also classified as. Thankfully, players still have a few days to take advantage of more Manglers on the map before Season 1 Reloaded goes live on December 5.