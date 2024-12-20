Black Ops 6 servers shut down after devs accidentally release new content early

Black Ops 6 and Warzone matchmaking briefly went down after an internal developer playlist was pushed live accidentally.

It’s been a tough week for Call of Duty. Content creators predicted a massive fallout due to declining viewership numbers. This included Nadeshot, who stepped away from streaming Black Ops 6 due to “dogsh*t” servers and cheating issues.

Those predictions ended up bearing fruit as Warzone lost over 102,000 players, or 32.6% of its player base, on Steam over the last 30 days. Then, Activision didn’t help ease tensions by releasing all four new Season 1 Reloaded weapons in store bundles, so players could pay to skip completing events.

Frustrations reached a tipping point when CharlieIntel reported that a playlist error resulted in the Black Ops 6 and Warzone servers crashing.

What happened to the Warzone and Black Ops 6 severs?

CharlieIntel confirmed that Treyarch appeared to accidentally push live internal development playlists in Black Ops 6 for everyone to see. This included tests for Infected Nuketown and Season 1 Moshpit. Treyarch quickly noticed the mistake and took servers offline.

Thankfully, Activision responded within minutes and swiftly deployed a fix that brought matchmaking back online for BO6 and Warzone.

Yet, even though the minor hiccup was taken care of quickly before players had a chance to complain, there are still concerns about the game’s current state.

Fed-up players are making their voices heard about the problems they have. Most recently, NBA superstar Donovan Mitchel admitted that skill-based matchmaking has ruined his experience.