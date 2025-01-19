Black Ops 6 players unconvinced server improvements actually fixed anything

Call of Duty developers claimed the servers have improved in the backend, but Black Ops 6 players aren’t convinced.

Following weeks of player complaints about server disconnects and rubber-banding issues, Black Ops 6 and Warzone developers issued a Community Update on January 17 to address the matter in full.

Most notably, the developers said Call of Duty’s server infrastructure had received “new improvements,” then claimed they were already seeing “improvements in stability on the backend.”

But gameplay clips and comments from several Black Ops 6 players tell a different story, one wherein server stability still looks like a pipe dream.

Black Ops 6 players question claims about servers improving

In a post quoting the aforementioned Community Update, one player shared footage of the horrible lag they experienced during a BO6 multiplayer match.

Others users joined in to say they’ve encountered similar issues on console and PC. One person replied, “Yep, was in a match and started rubber banding, even though my packet loss was zero, and my ping was just fine.”

Similar clips and comments are making the rounds elsewhere in the Black Ops 6 subreddit, with some saying the constant server lag has made the game “boarderline unplayable.”

Another frustrated player wrote, “Every couple of steps my game lags and I skip a step. It’s happening the entire game with no lapse at all. The state of this game is pretty disappointing when the core gameplay is incredible.”

Someone else called the stability issues “unbearable,” before asking fellow players if they’re also “experiencing lag on every single multiplayer game.”

While some users have called Activision out for not fixing Black Ops 6 servers as claimed, others believe the ongoing issues are due to the surge of players that join on the weekends.

One Redditor explained, “It’s like this every single weekend. The only proper time to play is weekdays from about 10am to 1pm,” otherwise players can expect to encounter “terrible lag.”

Call of Duty teams continue to monitor the situation, though, so further adjustments could go live sooner rather than later.