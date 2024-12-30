Black Ops 6 Season 2: Release date, anti-cheat updates & content

Black Ops 6 Season 2 is the next major update for the latest Call of Duty, so here’s everything we know including the release date and content.

Call of Duty follows the seasonal live-service format which means the next big update is never far away. Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded brought the brand-new Citadelle des Morts Zombies map and the festive CODMAS event, and now the next season is on the way.

We already know when BO6 Season 2 will arrive as well as the anti-cheat updates and content to expect.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 arrives on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. We know this from the Season 1 Battle Pass timer which reveals when the current season will end.

Call of Duty Battle Passes always end on the same day the next season starts, which is always at around 9 AM PT / 5 PM GMT.

Activision / Dexerto

Anti-cheat, particularly in Ranked Play, has been a particular sore point ever since the Season 1 update. In a December 16 blog post, the devs promised changes will be coming throughout Season 2 and Season 3.

These updates will include upgrades to “our kernel-level driver and brand-new server-side protections.” They said we’ll hear more about these changes as we approach the new seasons.

Expected content

Season 2 Battle Pass

New weapons

New Operators

New maps & modes

Events

Weapon balance changes

New Call of Duty seasons always follow the same format, so we know to expect a brand-new Battle Pass with new weapons, Operators, and more. On top of that, there will be new maps and modes during the initial season update and the mid-season (usually four weeks later).

Treyarch haven’t revealed anything else about Season 2 yet, but following the Squid Game event on January 3, they should start to tease the new content before dropping a full roadmap.

In the meantime, you can check out the best guns in Black Ops 6, as well as the best controller and PC settings to lock in.