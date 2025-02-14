Black Ops 6 gets even more content with the Season 2 Reloaded update, bringing new maps, weapons, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab.

Each Call of Duty season has a mid-season update that brings new content between the big updates. Season 1 Reloaded brought the Citadelle des Morts map to Zombies and festive modes to multiplayer, and while Season 2 Reloaded looks like a smaller update, there’s still plenty to look forward to so here’s everything we know including the expected release date.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded is expected to arrive on Thursday, February 20, but a date hasn’t been officially locked in yet.

The Reloaded updates are mid-season updates, and Season 2 runs from Tuesday, January 28, until Thursday, March 20. The Reloaded updates are usually four weeks into the season but with Season 2 only running for seven weeks instead of the usual eight, there’s a chance the update drops on February 27 instead.

TMNT collab & new weapons

A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab is coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the Season 2 Reloaded, as confirmed by a Twitter/X post on February 13. While Shredder arrived in MW2, it looks like the Turtles themselves are coming this time.

We don’t know much about the crossover, but we do know the mid-season update brings “multiple additional hand-to-hand weapons.” Putting two and two together, there’s a high chance we see the Ninja Turtle’s signature weapons – twin Katanas (Leonardo), bō staff (Donatello), twin sai (Raphael), and nunchucks (Michelangelo.)

Maps

Grind Remaster (6v6)

Bullet (Strike)





Grind is an extremely popular map from Black Ops 2, first arriving as part of the Revolution DLC. Originally set in Venice Beach, it has players duke it out in a skatepark with an indoor stadium and outdoor skate bowl. The devs also said to “expect an additional surprise related to this map, later in the season” – perhaps something to do with TMNT.

Bullet is a brand-new Strike map set in a bullet train, and it could be the next Stakeout. Confined to the narrow train cars, you’ll fight in different carriages like the first-class lounge, dining car, and engine room. You can also climb onto the top of the train to flank, but you risk being thrown off.

New Perk

The Hunter’s Instinct Perk arrives with Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded. After killing an enemy, it’ll mark the next closest one. It’s Red Perk in Slot 2, falling under the Enforcer category.

Activision

Belt-Fed LMG attachment

LMGs get the new Belt-Fed attachment in the mid-season update, which arrives as an event reward. With this attachment, your LMG gets an “extreme amount of ammo that’s continuously fed to the weapon through sustained fire.”

Your weapon can overheat, so make sure to take your finger off the trigger every now and then.

You can also check out how to get all Shadow Hunt rewards before the event expires on February 20, as well as the best Ranked Play loadouts to dominate Season 2.

