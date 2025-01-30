Black Ops 6 Season 2 finally adds a perk to replace tac-sprint

Tac Sprint is a controversial movement mechanic in Call of Duty, and Season 2 finally introduced a Perk to replace it.

Modern Warfare 2019 introduced Tac-Sprint, a faster version of the regular sprint. However, while moving around faster is excellent, aiming your weapon takes much longer while tac-sprinting.

Another downside of the feature is that it only lasts a few seconds, though BO6 resolved that issue by introducing unlimited tac-sprint while carrying a melee weapon.

Despite those improvements, some Warzone players called for the mechanic to be removed permanently, and Season 2 just gave those players what they wanted with the new Perk, Slipstream.

Slipstream perk takes over BO6 multiplayer

Slipstream increases base sprint speed but removes Tac Sprint. CoD content creator KRNG XVI shared a video of the new Perk in action and argued that it is an A+ addition to multiplayer.

To make the most out of the Perk, KRNG XVI urged players to use the Sterlock Laser because it significantly increases hipfire to ADS accuracy at the cost of the laser being visible while aiming down sight.

As you can see in the clip he shared, flying around the map and taking on gunfights with Slipstream is much easier than it would be if you tried doing that while using Tac Sprint.

The question becomes, what is the best Perk 3 option? Thankfully, it’s not much of a debate. Double Time was the most popular choice because it increased the duration of Tac Sprint, but with that out of the way, Slipstream is the next best ability.

You could also argue that Bankroll is the best Perk 3 because it makes getting Scorestreaks easier or Cold-Blooded, so some Scorestreaks don’t highlight you, but they are more situational than Slipstream and fail to provide the same level of benefit.

Try this Perk the next time you load into a multiplayer match and see for yourself how much of a difference it makes. For more on CoD, check out the best audio settings.