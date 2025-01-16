Black Ops 6 Season 2 brings long-awaited Zombies feature that could save your runs

The Black Ops 6 Season 2 update is set to introduce a useful feature that could help Zombies players keep their runs going.

While Warzone and Black Ops 6 multiplayer are going through a rough patch, Zombies players have been eating good and that’s set to continue with Season 2. The update introduces another new map called The Tomb, less than two months on from Citadelle des Morts, as well as a number of quality-of-life changes.

Among these smaller QoL updates is a new feature that could be invaluable when trying to survive the upper rounds with friends.

Article continues after ad

Co-op pausing finally comes to Black Ops 6 Zombies in Season 2

Activision

Once the Season 2 update goes live, you’ll finally be able to pause the match while playing co-op with friends, as long as you’re all in the same party. The host of the lobby can pause the action, triggering a 15-minute timer before the game automatically resumes.

Treyarch said in their 115 Day announcement: “In matches where everyone is in the same party, the party leader will now be able to pause the game for everyone to regroup on strategy or take a snack break during those high-round runs. We know this one’s been requested since launch, and we’re excited to get it in with S02.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since launch, Zombies players could only pause their runs if they were playing solo, meaning that there was no way to take a breather when playing with friends. Given that matches can last for a long time, especially if you’re trying to reach the higher rounds, this often leads to situations where you have to accept death if you need to leave your screen and hope your squad can survive, or just abandon the run altogether.

After the announcement was made, many Black Ops 6 Zombies players took to social media to celebrate the change.

Article continues after ad

“Holy s**t, this is huge,” posted one player on Reddit.

“YESSSSSSS this was my one gripe with the game let’s gooooo!!” replied another.

While fans were clearly overjoyed with this addition, there were also those calling for Treyarch to go one step further and adjust the pause timer, allowing them to stop for more than 15 minutes in total.

Article continues after ad

“How about they increase the pause timer time it’s still far too short,” argued one reply. “In fact it should either reset every round or every minute played should give back pause time.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to see whether Treyarch make further changes to the pause timer in future updates, but this is still a step in the right direction for Zombies players looking to keep their runs going for as long as possible.