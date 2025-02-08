Black Ops 6 players furious as PSN outage makes game literally unplayable

PlayStation Network being down has especially annoyed Black Ops 6 users, who can’t enjoy any aspect of the game amid the ongoing PSN outage.

Late in the evening on Friday, February 7, the PlayStation Network suddenly stopped working for players around the globe. As of writing, the network has been down for going on 20 hours.

This has affected countless games that rely on online play, including the likes of Call of Duty, Destiny 2, and Fortnite.

Black Ops 6 and Destiny 2 players are particularly frustrated since the former is hosting a Double XP Weekend and the latter a 48-hour Contest Mode that started February 7.

Worse still, some Black Ops 6 fans thought they’d at least get time in with the story campaign. They were quickly proven wrong.

Not even the Black Ops 6 campaign works during PSN outage

The Black Ops 6 subreddit is chock-full of flummoxed players upset about the PlayStation Network situation.

It makes sense that the multiplayer modes don’t function, but many fans can’t believe the campaign is similarly out of commission. Any Call of Duty released in the last few years is unplayable on PlayStation hardware.

As shown in a screenshot shared on Reddit, “No Game Available To Play While Offline” is the message BO6 players receive even when trying to hop into the story mode.

“So dumb. Every campaign should be playable offline,” one person wrote in response to the above post.

Another person in the thread added, “That’s my problem with games nowadays, you shouldn’t always have to be connected to play a game.”

A separate post in the subreddit also lamented the community’s inability to enjoy the Black Ops 6 campaign.

“Yeah not being able to play a game I paid for without internet is ridiculous, I figured I could re-run the campaign but nope needs an internet connection,” reads a comment from one disgruntled fan.

At 19 hours and counting, this marks the longest PSN outage since the 2011 hack, when PlayStation services were down from April 20 through May 14 of that year.