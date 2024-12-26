Black Ops 6 proves CoD isn’t a hardcore military shooter – and that’s a good thing

Instead of criticizing the Call of Duty development team for creating unconventional operator skins and cosmetic items, it deserves credit for thinking outside the box.

Over the last few years in Call of Duty, there has been an ongoing debate about the creative direction of store bundles, with crossovers like the Squid Game event or certain over-the-top cosmetics leaving hardcore fans of the series scratching their heads.

One side of the aisle wants more traditional military skins to align with the franchise’s military-simulation history. I find myself on the opposing side.

Article continues after ad

While CoD is inherently militaristic, the series has separated itself from other FPS competitors by embracing being an arcade shooter, and that’s precisely what BO6 has done with its operator skins.

Treyarch set the tone in Season 1 with the Draconic Forge Mastercraft that transformed the Saug into a fire-breathing mechanical dragon that catapults green fireballs when you reload, and it’s been off to the races since.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the I.D.E.A.D. Mastercraft paid homage to Zombies with an operator skin with patches on their jacket from every classic map and souvenirs from the iconic locations in their backpack, like the bus driver’s head from Tranzit.

Article continues after ad

Both bundles showcased that Treyarch can stay true to its roots while having fun. Season 1 Reloaded built on that foundation and actually inspired me to pull out my wallet to buy a new bundle, something I don’t typically do with Call of Duty.

Season 1 Reloaded goes above and beyond for store bundles

CharlieIntel shared an overview of the new Dank Days operator bundle, including a KSV Mastercraft with a weapon inspect animation that uses the SMG as a bong that you light and smoke out of.

Article continues after ad

If that wasn’t crazy enough, the gun bullets leave behind an imprint of a marijuana leaf. I haven’t purchased an operator bundle since The Boys crossover in MW3, but this wild creation was insane enough for me to buy it. I mean, it’s a bong and a gun combined. A gun bong. I can literally roll my enemy up in a pack and smoke them. It’s fantastic.

Article continues after ad

Despite the never-ending cries for more mil-sim operator skins, I’d argue this creative direction is more exciting for the series. And it seems that players agree.

Article continues after ad

On Reddit, a player showed appreciation for the new Brightmare Mastercraft bundle that adds a unicorn sidekick while you are on the loading screen between matches, as well as a finishing move where that unicorn eliminates you with a rainbow fart.

Some players were baffled by the bizarre finishing move and didn’t like its inclusion in the game, But, there are clearly players who love ridiculous skins like that as well. Ultimately, none of these bundles impact gameplay and are merely harmless creations that spice up the overall experience.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, there are still cosmetics that take themselves a bit more seriously in the shop for those who still want that military look for themselves.

In saying that, I do have an issue when the development team uses store bundles as a guise to lock new weapons behind a paywall instead of completing events. Call of Duty’s in-game shop isn’t perfect, but having such a diverse offering of skins and weapons is great for the game overall.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

I’m excited to see what else Activision and Treyarch have up their sleeves for future updates, such as the upcoming leaked finishing move that freezes enemies in an ice block.