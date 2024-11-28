Black Ops 6 players willing to pay for the ability to turn off “obnoxious” skins

Some vocal Black Ops 6 players are over the prominence of bright and colorful skins in their Call of Duty matches, to the point that they’d be willing to pay for the ability to disable skins entirely.

For a large portion of CoD’s history, the game has put players in the shoes of faceless soldiers. Gun camos was about all the customization you had. However, as CoD’s business model has grown to have more microtransactions and skin options, the game has strayed further and further from being a military shooter.

Some of these skins are celebrated by fans for how absolutely ridiculous they are. Who would have thought we’d have Snoop Dogg in a CoD game? However, others want that authentic Call of Duty experience back the way they remembered it.

Black Ops 6 players willing to pay to get rid of skins

Redditor The_Bread_Loaf started the conversation, with him claiming it’s impossible to immerse himself in the game when a “neon green dragon with stupid wings comes flying around a corner with a gun that shoots bright orange bullets that makes my whole screen explode into a laggy mess of stupid gobblegum effects.”

This player went as far as offering to pay money to not see skins. Black Ops 6 has already been accused of having pay-to-win audio, so this isn’t a huge stretch. For reference, this is an example of the type of skin he’s talking about:

The series going from an arcade-y yet somewhat grounded military shooter in the days of CoD 4 to having sharks swimming around is certainly a departure from the series’ roots. But, however you feel about it, one thing is universally true: These skins make Activision money.

“However much you’d be willing to pay is infinitesimally smaller than the money they make from those skins. Out of luck sadly brother,” one Redditor replied.

“My brother in Xbox… Even the coffers of Ancient Babylon, Macedon, Rome and China would not be enough to make Activision turn them off,” said another. And their sentiment makes sense, if someone bought skins for the purpose of showing them off to other players, they’d surely be made if they learned other players in their lobby paid to make them invisible.

So, as it stands, it seems unlikely the roll will stop on CoD’s over-the-top operator and weapon skins. Those looking for a more grounded, realistic experience may have to look elsewhere.