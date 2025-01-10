Black Ops 6 players want return of popular mode that was mysteriously removed

Black Ops 6 players have been asking for the return of a popular mode from the game that seemed to mysteriously disappear, wondering why it was ever removed in the first place.

Call of Duty has come a long way regarding the types of game modes available in multiplayer. While the classics like Domination, Free For All, Team Deathmatch, and Search and Destroy remain, there’s more variety than ever.

In Black Ops 6, those classic modes will always be in the playlist, but limited-time modes will come and go during the seasons, like the fan-favorite Stakeout 24/7 playlist.

The Gunfight game mode, which has been in Call of Duty since Modern Warfare 2019, currently isn’t available in Black Ops 6 despite being in the game at launch and fans are wondering when it will return.

Black Ops 6 Gunfight has been missing for weeks

In Gunfight, players drop into one of the Strike maps including Gala, Pit, Stakeout, and Warhead, with pre-determined loadouts and a 40-second round timer in 2v2.

Gunfight was a popular game mode that offered a change-of-pace from the standard 6v6 action in Black Ops 6, but it was removed during the Season 1 reloaded update and hasn’t returned. Fans of the mode were shocked that Gunfight disappeared when two new Strike maps, Racket and Heirloom, were added to the game.

“Gunfight is the most fun mode in MP, 100%” one player commented on another Reddit post asking for the mode to be added back. “I will never understand the logic in removing content, especially when it’s good”, the person who made the post replied.

Another player believes “Gunfight is the best mode COD has made in the last 5 years and the most fun I’ve had playing BO6.” Someone else pointed out that other game modes had been neglected, saying “They gave up fixing issues with FFA and 10v10 HC as well. Wtf are they even working on?”

While these popular game modes have been removed with no sign of returning, the Black Ops 6 playlists have been filled with the Squid Game crossover game modes.