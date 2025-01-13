Black Ops 6 players want one annoying feature removed

Black Ops 6 players are frustrated with this one feature in multiplayer that has bee in the game since launch, and are finally demanding it be removed or changed.

The multiplayer in Black Ops 6 has eight core game modes, including classics like Domination and Free-For-All. Players can select any number of these modes to search for when they want to find a match.

The game also features limited-time modes that change with new seasons and mid-season updates like January’s Squid Game crossover event.

Article continues after ad

When these limited-time modes like Stakeout 24/7 and 10v10 Moshpit are added to the game, they will be automatically selected in your Quick Play playlist, which some players are now getting sick of.

Players want Black Ops 6 to stop picking their games for them

The ability to filter the multiplayer playlist was added in Modern Warfare 2019, letting you find a match for just one game mode or any number of your favorites. The playlist saves your choices, so the next time you open the game you can easily find a match without joining a mode you don’t like.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, when new modes are added to Black Ops 6 the game will automatically select them in your playlist options. Players want this removed from the game so they stop joining modes they never wanted to play.

One player took to Reddit to ask for Black Ops 6 to stop selecting modes for them, and many were quick to voice their agreement. “Seriously, I don’t want to play Nuketown anymore and I definitely don’t want to play stakeout. Just brain rot modes.” Another said, “My friends keep telling me I’m imagining it, but no, it’s a thing, and it’s driving me nuts!”

Article continues after ad

The problem is worse for others, with one player claiming “It’s not just when they add new ones, literally every time I relaunch the game Stakeout 24/7 is selected when I only play TDM.” Someone else pointed out that Hardcore mode players have been dealing with this problem since the start:

Article continues after ad

“Don’t even complain you should see what hardcore players go through having to reselect our game mode EVERY F**KING TIME.”

It’s not just multiplayer fans who are frustrated, as Treyarch had to quickly revert a change to Directed Mode in Zombies after large amounts of backlash from the community.