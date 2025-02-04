Black Ops 6 players want forgotten Cold War map to return

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has only just seen a number of new maps added to the game in the Season 2 update, but there’s one old map from Cold War that many players are calling to return, and you might have even forgotten it existed.

Black Ops Cold War wasn’t the most popular of titles when it launched, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a solid COD game with some genuinely good maps.

While players remember maps like Moscow and Checkmate as some of their favorites, there’s one DLC map that really became one of the most well-liked in the game: The Pines.

Now, players want to see it in Black Ops 6.

“Treyarch, please,” requested one player in a Reddit post that has picked up hundreds of upvotes and comments. “Do not change anything about the map, time of day, weather, nothing. Just bring it in please.”

Almost all of the comments were positive and in agreement, with some even saying it was their favorite map in Cold War.

The Pines was released in Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War, set in New Jersey just a few years before the Black Ops 6 campaign takes place.

It features a good mix of close and long-range gunfights and some verticality that gives players multiple options when traversing the map.

BO6 has already had a number of maps added post-launch, with the likes of Extraction, Hideout, and BO4 remake Hacienda arriving in Season 1, while Season 2 introduced maps like Bounty and Dealership.

While players are always keen for high-quality original maps in Call of Duty, the taste for remastered classics will always exist. While we listed some top-tier Treyarch maps from over the years that we want to be remade, The Pines didn’t make the list – although it is a fantastic choice.