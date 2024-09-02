Black Ops 6 players slam “horrible” weekend one beta maps

After getting a chance to play four different Black Ops 6 maps during the opening beta weekend, players walked away with overwhelmingly negative impressions.

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, the Black Ops 6 beta features four traditional Core maps: Derelict, Rewind, Scud, and Skyline. In addition, two Strike maps, Pit and Gala, were added, which are smaller and more compact.

This means players have already experienced 6 of the 16 total launch maps. Since players haven’t had long enough to play the Strike maps, it’s too soon to poll community members about them.

However, when CharlieIntel asked for a top-four ranking of the Core maps, it was a struggle for may to find any positives or common ground.

Scud and Derelict proved to be the two most divisive maps. Scud takes place on an abandoned military outpost that suffered a massive attack. Players can flank using trenches, take cover in surrounding buildings or post up in a satellite dish that overlooks the battlefield.

Although it’s just one small sightline in the center of the satellite, complaints stemmed from the spot being unbalanced.

“They gotta do something about the Satellite heady on Scud because it ruins the map,” CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope claimed.

Professional CoD player Purjxng went one step further and argued, “Scud might be the worst map of all time.”

Meanwhile, Derelict managed to make the top spot for some list, but fell far short of expectations for others.

The traditional three-lane map takes place in a train graveyard in the Appalachian mountains. Although more colorful and vibrant than Scud, locating enemies has been an issue.

“The map Derelict in Black Ops 6 is horrible,” Inside Gaming’s Tom Henderson said. “In almost every gunfight, I wish I went to Specsavers because I can’t see where the f*ck I am being shot from.”

You would be hard-pressed to find Skyline or Rewind at the bottom of any lists, but neither map received rave reviews either.

The second beta weekend only adds one more Core map, so players will have to wait until launch before making a final conclusion on this title’s map pool.