Black Ops 6 players slam Hatsune Miku “clone” bundle after Fortnite collab

Black Ops 6 fans have blasted a new bundle in Season 2 that they believe ‘rips off’ Hatsune Miku following her Fortnite collab.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has done a few crossovers with different parts of pop culture. A few of these have gone down well with fans – the 80’s Action Hero event is still the gold standard – but others haven’t.

Fans have repeatedly called for the developers to switch their focus, urging them to concentrate on improving the game’s overall health across multiplayer and Warzone, as well as a few more realistic bundles instead of crossovers and those that don’t match the game’s setting.

Plenty have also called COD out for following Fortnite with similar crossovers too. That has continued in Season 2 with a new bundle that they believe is similar to Epic Games’ collab with Hatsune Miku.

Black Ops 6 Killer Content bundle under fire

The bundle in question is the Killer Content tracer pack and mastercraft, with some fans noting the similarities between the in-game character and the virtual Japanese pop sensation.

Wait, did Call of Duty just make a Miku clone as a calling card?” Redditor Silly-Bandicoot7768 asked, showing off two images of the bundle. “That’s definitely Miku, look at the hair,” one replied. “That is an AI generated Miku Ripoff….” another chimed in.

“This pandering to other franchises is just too blatant. It’s annoying,” another said, as some pointed to the Fortnite collab.

The claim that the bundle is AI-generated was another popular theme of comments from players. A few pointed out that the anime character appears to have six fingers in the calling card, which is similar to the Necroclaus loading screen from Christmas.

“AI slop, one said. “it’s ok, it’s AI generated, so they can’t get sued,” another added.

It remains to be seen if Treyarch or Activision will address the bundle in any way.