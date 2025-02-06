Black Ops 6 players slam “annoying” GobbleGum for repeat loot

Using GobbleGums is a must if you want to survive to the higher rounds in Black Ops 6 Zombies, but there’s one GG, in particular, that is driving players crazy.

Black Ops 6 Zombies provides plenty of useful items to help you complete the Easter eggs and reach the harder rounds, from powerful weapons to Field Upgrades. One of the most important is GobbleGums, single-use candies that offer game-changing bonuses.

These range from spawning specific Power-Ups to giving you unlimited ammo for a brief time, perfect for bailing yourself out of a tricky situation. On paper, Wonderbar should be one of the most valuable in the entire game, as it guarantees a Wonder Weapon on your next visit to the Mystery Box.

However, players are calling for major changes to the GobbleGums, after many got stuck with Ray Guns over and over again.

BO6 Zombies players sick of getting Ray Guns from Wonderbar

Reddit user ‘Mammoth_Ad449’ shared a post arguing that the devs need to “fix Wonderbar/,” after they tried multiple times to get a Wonder Weapon in order to complete a challenge.

“I used 3 Wonderbars and got Ray Gun each time I was trying to do the challenge for stunning zombies with the beam smasher,” said the OP. “I don’t even really use the wonder weapons but it’s dumb that I had Ray Gun and it still gives me another one.”

The post has since received over 1,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments, with many players voicing similar concerns.

“I’ve probably tried using it 10x and only once have I received something other than a Ray Gun,” said one reply.

“It’s so dumb and annoying especially that it literally costs money to get more Wonderbars. Like how are you gonna give me the same gun I have and do it multiple times like wtf,” added another.

This is especially frustrating when you’re trying to get a specific Wonder Weapon for a challenge or Easter egg, such as the Ice Staff on The Tomb. With this in mind, fans have come up with a simple solution to stop them from wasting their hard-earned GobbleGums.

“I think that if you’re holding one wonder weapon it should give you the other. I’m not against Wonderbar giving a Raygun, just against it giving multiple,” argued one player, with many more backing the suggestion.

With specific Wonder Weapons playing such crucial roles on each Zombies map, players will be hoping for major changes to Wonderbar in a future update. Of course, most of them can also be found or built on the map itself, such as the elemental swords on Citadelle des Morts.