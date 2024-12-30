Black Ops 6 players question devs for only banning cheaters caught by streamers

Black Ops 6 Ranked Play content creator LunchTime called out the devs for what he claims is them primarily banning cheaters only after top streamers expose them.

Cheating is always a contentious issue in CoD Ranked Play, and that’s no different than BO6. Just hours after the game mode launched on November 21, videos of cheaters ruining lobbies quickly circulated on social media.

In December, Activision admitted, “We did not hit the mark for integrating RICOCHET Anti-Cheat at the launch of Season 01 – particularly for Ranked Play.”

However, that apology wasn’t enough, as Nadeshot and other content creators stopped streaming the game due to persisting cheating issues.

LunchTime decided to give Ranked Play another chance but was disappointed by the lack of progress.

Black Ops 6 Ranked Play cheating issue still remains

In his first game back after two weeks, LunchTime ran into a group of cheaters on BO6 Ranked Play.

“These guys played Havok next game and immediately got banned, LunchTime explained. “It’s not Colt’s fault, but it’s a shame how hackers only get banned if they cheat against top streamers.”

As part of the December 16 update, the CoD anti-cheat team claimed that it ‘significantly’ expanded the replay investigation system and ramped up efforts to review clips manually. Still, it’s troubling if those manually reviewed clips only come from top streamers.

LunchTime doesn’t blame Havok for speaking up and getting cheaters banned, but it remains to be seen if other players can also have their voices heard as well.

And it also doesn’t help that users have less power to take matters into their own hands. On December 23, the devs doubled down on cross-play, despite the cheater crisis.

Casual and competitive players have urged the devs to reinstate cross-play so that console players aren’t affected by the PC-using cheaters, but Activision won’t budge on the topic.

We will have a better idea of how the fight against cheating in Ranked Play is going, once the CoD development team returns from holiday break.