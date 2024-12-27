Black Ops 6 players plead with devs for “pay to win” anime weapon fix

Black Ops 6 players are furious over a new “pay to win” anime weapon skin and they’re calling on the developers to change a key setting in order to fix it.

In the era of live service games, new cosmetics are always rotating in and out of the virtual store. CoD is no different, bringing everything from holiday-themed skins to a full-fledged Squid Game collab, with plenty more in-between.

Though one of the more recent additions in Black Ops 6 is creating a conversation online for all the wrong reasons. The KOMPAKT 92 SMG has a specific Tracer Pack bundle in the CoD store that provides an anime flair. Players can grab the Halpipe Handler weapon Blueprint as part of the Snowtime Showtime bundle for 2,000 CoD Points (roughly $20 USD).

While the bundle includes all manner of cosmetics, it’s the aforementioned Blueprint causing chaos. It comes with a unique kill effect, one that leaves behind a large animated sphere. This effect is obscuring vision and causing frustration for many BO6 players these holidays.

Activision This anime bundle in Black Ops 6 is coming under fire for its visual effects.

Anime weapon bundle called “pay to win” in Black Ops 6

Sharing their concern, one player took to Reddit to show how the weapon effect got them killed. Immediately upon respawning, the animated sphere was between them and an enemy, but as they were closer, they couldn’t see in time to shoot back, leading to another swift death.

“Is this not pay to win? Genuinely couldn’t see sh**”, the player said. “Matches were unplayable with this sh** in my face,” a separate disgruntled player chimed in.

“How did this effect pass approval and testing?” another asked, even questioning whether the bundle was tested in the first play. “I’m amazed at how so much garbage like this gets added to the game. This effect is as good as getting hit with a flash grenade.”

Thankfully, these unique kill animations can be disabled in the game’s settings. Just head to the visual effects tab and toggle off all gore. However, this will disable all gore effects across the board, including any dismemberment, blood, and the like.

As a result, players are urging the devs to make a standalone option just to disable kill effects in Black Ops 6. “It should have its own option,“ as one player put it. “You shouldn’t have to turn gore off to get rid of these effects.“

Devs at Treyarch and Raven are yet to respond to the matter. For the time being, they certainly have a number of pressing issues at hand as CoD’s player count dwindles amid the everlasting cheating crisis.