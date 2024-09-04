Black Ops 6 players miss trash-talking after matches

Black Ops 6 players have loved taking advantage of the new body shield feature in the beta to humiliate their opponents, but adding back game chat after a match would be the cherry on top.

New to Black Ops 6, when you’re behind an enemy at close quarters, you can use them as a body shield. While holding an opponent, all they can do is helplessly absorb bullets for you before eventually getting finished off.

Adding insult to injury, the body shield feature enables voice chat between the attacker and their victim. This has already resulted in several funny encounters during the beta, as players have role-played when taking a hostage.

In saying that, players still long for the days when they could also use voice chat with the other team between Search and Destroy rounds or after a match. Nothing is more satisfying than bragging about a performance after a big win, or highlight-reel play.

However, the feature isn’t currently present in BO6, despite being in Modern Warfare 3.

CoD content creator Wildcat responded, “I don’t know why the change has been made to not be able to talk to the enemy team after the match but it makes your game feel lifeless and empty. Might as well be playing bots.”

Courage agreed and pleaded with Treyarch to turn back on post-game chat for the official launch date on Oct. 25.

Some players didn’t realize the feature no longer existed and found out the hard way.

“Wait… It’s not on? You mean to tell me I’ve been talking to myself after every game,” a commenter claimed.

Treyarch has yet to comment on if the feature will be added back at a future date. Despite only being in beta, the development team has already made a few changes, including a minor update that addressed audio issues.

