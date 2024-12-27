Black Ops 6 players furious as CoD adds new paid Battle Pass for Squid Game event

A Black Ops 6 leak suggests that there will be a paid event pass for the upcoming Squid Game crossover, and players are tired of more microtransactions.

To play BO6, you first need to make a $70 purchase. From there, you can purchase a Battle Pass every season for $10, or you skip 20 Battle Pass tiers and get an additional 10% XP Battle Pass boost for an additional $10.

If that wasn’t enough, you can purchase the BlackCell version for 30$, which includes alternate Battle Pass rewards and other exclusive cosmetic items.

Activision didn’t stop there and incentivized players to purchase every BlackCell for each upcoming seasonal update. Starting in Season 2, buying every BlackCell will eventually give you a permanent 50% XP bonus by Season 6, but it costs $150.

Players have shown no signs of slowing down their spending despite some backlash, so Activision added more fuel to the fire by adding yet another microtransaction to the growing list. But it appears that this is where longtime fans have drawn the line.

Squid Game event locks rewards behind Event Pass

CharlieIntel reported that BO6 is adding an Event Pass for the upcoming Squid Game event that requires an additional purchase for the Front Man operator skin and other cosmetic items.

The Squid Game event starts on January 3, so we won’t know how much it costs until then. This would be the first time CoD locked event items behind a pay wall, as previous event items could all be earned for free.

Regardless of how much the Event Pass costs, players criticized Activision for adding yet another version of a Battle Pass to the game when players are already paying for one.

“The community doesn’t trust you. So the first thing you do is add more microtransactions? Make it make sense,” one player questioned.

“That is actually disgusting,” a second user added. “When are we all gonna collectively say enough is enough?

This also wasn’t the first microtransaction controversy, as BO6 offered new weapons in store bundles so players could bypass unlocking them through events.