Black Ops 6 players discover secret use for hidden door on Skyline

Skyline’s panic room provides the perfect route for a flank in the Black Ops 6 beta, but players also discovered that the entrance door can be used as a weapon.

Black Ops 6’s first beta weekend included four of the 16 total maps, and players quickly labeled them as “horrible” in general. Poor visibility, unfair head glitch spots, and uninspiring designs stood out as the most common complaints.

That said, Skyline received generally positive reviews. The 6v6 map takes place from the rooftop of a countryside luxury resort.

Underneath the rooftop villa, there is a panic room that goes from one side of the map to the other. One of the entrances to the underground area is a secret bookshelf door that slides across to open.

CoD YouTuber CouRage pulled off a nasty prank against TimTheTatman where he led him to the bookshelf door and eliminated him with it.

To take advantage of the feature, all players have to do is press the interact button while in front of the bookshelf. If an enemy or teammate is in the doorway, they will get eliminated by the door.

On PlayStation, the interact button is Square, and X for Xbox. This can also change depending on which control scheme you use.

Players assumed this might have been a glitch, but Treyarch associate director Matt Scronce saw the clip and slyly commented, “He’s only got his shelf to blame for that.”

In standard public matches, friendly fire is off, so this is the only way to pull a fast one on your friends intentionally.

As players learn more about every Black Ops 6 map, there will surely be other Easter eggs like this one. If players want to learn more about every environment in the beta, check out our guide on every map and mode.