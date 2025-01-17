Black Ops 6 players convinced underrated Advanced Warfare feature needs to return

Black Ops 6 players have been calling for this feature from Advanced Warfare to return after some top Call of Duty pros praised the 2014 game’s version of the feature.

While Advanced Warfare isn’t one of the most popular games in the history of the Call of Duty franchise, it does have its share of hardcore fans and certain features that even its biggest haters can admit were good.

One of those is making the firing range a permanent feature, with the following Call of Duty games putting their spin on it. Now with Black Ops 6, players have three dummies to shoot at, a moving target, and a wall for recoil control.

Two-time COD world champion Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro took to Twitter/X on January 16 to point out how many changes there have been, saying “this range compared to nowadays is crazy” with a picture of Advanced Warfare’s firing range.

Call of Duty firing range gone backward since AW?

Other players were quick to agree, including LA Thieves player Daniel ‘Ghosty’ Rothe, who said Advanced Warfare was the “Best game in CoD history.”

Shotzzy’s tweet was posted on the CoD Competitive Reddit, where fans agreed that Advanced Warfare had a better firing range than Black Ops 6. “Sh*t the firing range? How is the game from 2014 so much better than the game from 2024?” one person asked.

Some fans had answers to why the older game had better features than Black Ops 6, with one suggesting it’s because “Devs used to have Passion, those devs are gone now.”

“You’re right,” another replied. “Nowadays the devs are soulless corporate suits that want to find every little way of implementing micro-transaction to get the most amount of money.”

Black Ops 6 has slowed down since launching, with player counts falling and not many updates on the way. Fortunately, Season Two isn’t far away and there are some big Zombies updates confirmed.

