Black Ops 6 players convinced Double XP is broken

A Double XP event is live in Black Ops 6, but after playing a few matches and seeing their progress, players are convinced that the event is bugged.

To speed up the process of increasing your Player and Weapon Level, Treyarch are holding another Double XP weekend in Black Ops 6, which began on November 27 alongside the return of Stakeout 24/7. The move brought plenty of excitement as players flocked back to Black Ops 6, but everything may not be as it seems.

Shortly after the event began, reports came flooding in that players weren’t getting the amount of XP they were expecting from matches. This led many to think that the rate at which base XP is handed out has been reduced, so the x2 multiplier doesn’t have as big of an effect.

“Double XP is not working; sure it’s lit up and at the end of a match it ‘doubles’ but they did something to the base XP because it’s amounting to [the same as] just regular XP,” said Reddit user ‘TheRedOneX.’

“2 days ago I was getting a low of 8k to a high of 15-20k with a double XP token,” the OP continued. “For the double XP event I’ve played roughly 10 games and the max XP I’ve earned is 9k and most matches falling between 4-5k AFTER 2XP applied – it’s broken.”

They were far from the only ones either, as plenty of other players shared posts claiming that they aren’t being rewarded as much as they were before Double XP started. One angry player even called the event a “scam” and shared a video that seemed to proved that something was wrong.

In it, they can be seen to be finishing a match on Skyline with over 12,000 score, which should amount to the same number of XP and 24,000 in total. However, after the game, when the XP was handed out, they ended up with around 21,500, over 2,500 less than expected.

As pointed out by some of the replies, it’s worth keeping in mind that matches on Face Off, including Stakeout 24/7, offer less XP than regular modes. However, this doesn’t explain the lower gains of those playing on larger maps.

According to many replies, the Double XP event actually seems to be awarding closer to x1.3 XP right now, rather than the x2 you’d expect. But, it remains to be seen if this is an intentional decision or simply a bug.

Either way, with the community hoping to level up ready for Season 1 Reloaded on December 5, let’s hope the issue is addressed sooner rather than later.