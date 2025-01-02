Black Ops 6 players conflicted over Squid Game Event Pass price tag

The Black Ops 6 and Squid Game collaboration looks promising, but a controversial new Event Pass derailed all conversations.

One week ahead of the Squid Game event starting in BO6, a leak revealed that there would be an Event Pass that locked some of the new content behind a microtransaction. Players slammed the decision because the game already costs $70 upfront, plus an optional $10 Battle Pass and $30 BlackCell every season.

Before getting too angry, players reserved their judgment about the Event Pass until they saw the price and what it offered.

With all the information now available, some were pleasantly surprised by the wallet-friendly price tag, while others are still against adding more microtransactions.

Squid Game Event Pass price sparks heated debate

When Activision first released the blog explaining the Squid Game event, it didn’t include a price for the Event Pass. CharlieIntel and other community members called out the development team for not being more transparent with the cost.

Shortly after the blog was released, Activision returned and added the Event pass price, costing 1,100 CoD Points, equivalent to $10.

The price tag opened up a conversation about whether or not we needed it.

Activision

CoD leaker BobNetwork argued, “So many people were gassing the premium event pass because it was supposedly better than buying several bundles, but now that we can see it, it’s just one bundle cut up into a paid XP event.”

Bob’s complaint isn’t a stretch. For example, the Squid Game Young-hee Tracer Pack and Event Pass have an Operator skin, a finishing move, and multiple weapon blueprints.

Some don’t see an issue with the Event Pass on the opposing side. “This is actually way cheaper than everyone was expecting. Is everyone good now,” a second claimed.

But when you consider that the Battle Pass also costs $10 and offers much more content, it’s hard to defend this addition.

“So, it costs what a standard battle pass costs for what, 10 items? I think I’ll pass,” a third commenter added.

Regardless of whether or not players decide to make this purchase, there is also a free track of the Event Pass, and all of the new LTMs are available to everyone.