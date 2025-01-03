Black Ops 6 players claim one “frustrating” feature ruins Squid Game Zombies mode

A feature that forces you to extract early in the new Squid Game limited-time Zombies mode has already driven fans away.

The Squid Games event is now live in BO6. The crossover introduces Dead Light, Green Light as a new limited-time game mode in Zombies. Matches work the same as usual, but green light and red light will randomly be called.

During green light, all essence dropped by enemies is multiplied. During red light, you must either stand still or lose an escalating amount of points. For example, you lose more points in round six compared to round two.

Article continues after ad

Every once in a while, there will also be Dead Light, and all Zombies gain additional health and are more challenging to take down. All easter eggs are disabled, and there is no rampage inducer.

The game mode should have been a refreshing change of pace from the traditional round-based experience, but a controversial design choice pushed players away.

Article continues after ad

Black Ops 6 Zombies fans slam disappointing Squid Game mode

ModernWarzone confirmed that the Dead Light, Green Light, forces you to exfil on round 10. This is an issue because if an exfil is triggered and you don’t successfully escape the map, you immediately die, and the match ends.

Article continues after ad

Without any easter eggs, and since the mode only lasts 10 rounds, players questioned why they should play it at all.

“This is bullsh**, I was excited to see what this was like on high rounds,” one player claimed.

“I was in disbelief. This is the worst event in CoD history,” a second user added.

Dead Light, Green Light could have been the perfect way to provide more of a challenge in Zombies, but instead the game mode is a simple novelty that lacks any replay value.

Article continues after ad

It remains to be seen if the multiplayer Squid Game modes will be any more popular. For more, check out the complete BO6 patch notes from the most recent update.