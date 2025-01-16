Black Ops 6 players claim it’s “too late” for long-awaited feature coming in Season 2

Black Ops 6 players believe Treyarch has acted “too late” by finally bringing a long-awaited feature to multiplayer in Season 2.

Whenever a new season comes around in Call of Duty, fans can usually expect to find some weapon balancing, new guns, a new map or two, as well as a whole host of new skins. At times, we’ve seen new features added to the game as well – both across multiplayer and Warzone.

Season 1 was a pretty big one for Black Ops 6, with the Warzone integration, three brand-new multiplayer maps, a new Zombies map, and a host of new guns. However, a few requested changes were still missing.

One of the most requested additions has been better tracking for camo challenges, especially when you’re in a game.

COD fans already annoyed at big Season 2 change

Well, with Season 2 around the corner, Treyarch have revealed that players will soon be able to track their progress in-game through the options menu. This will include the ability to track 10 chosen challenges for calling cards and 10 camo challenges.

While some might say it’s better late than never, others believe it is simply “too late” in the day.

“This should have been here since launch,” one fan said. “Too late… Great, a feature I used in older games and already don’t need it in this game. Hate when they take away good features,” commented another. “Cool, can’t wait for it to be gone next game,” another added.

Other fans shared the sentiment that they’re already well past the need for it, seeing as they’re up to the grind for Nebula.

“It’s crazy how this feature always gets added a few months into a cod games life-cycle and not as soon as the game launches,” another chimed in.

Season 2 is set to bring other quality-of-life changes too, including the option to pause multiplayer games of Zombies. That won’t be limited to single-player anymore.