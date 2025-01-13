Black Ops 6 players can’t believe CoD missed this obvious feature with Squid Game collab

Black Ops 6 players can’t believe that the devs have “missed” by not having a map from Squid Game in Call of Duty with the recent crossover.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has followed Fortnite in really ramping up the crossovers with pop culture. There have been some big ones – we’ve had The Boys, Lionel Messi, and even Diablo 4 – but the newest one with Squid Game has been massive.

Since the collab got underway, players have had the chance to buy the iconic green jumpsuits from the Netflix show, as well as play Red Light, Green Light. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Players have hit out at the devs for the cost of the bundles as well as a premium battle pass for the event.

Article continues after ad

On top of those complaints, some players believe that the devs have missed an opportunity with the collab to bring a map to Black Ops 6.

Article continues after ad

Squid Game map would have been perfect in Black Ops 6

It wouldn’t just be a random map, though, as players want the devs to add the staircase waiting room from Squid Game.

“Personally not a fan of the non-millitary crossovers, but as a huge fan of Squid Game, not including this as a map feels like a missed opportunity,” Redditor strontiummuffin said, including a photo from the show.

Article continues after ad

“COD maps have gone weirder. This would have been sick. Especially with how Season 2 ended,” one fan agreed. “They could have made a mode for this map like nuke or stakeout. How sick would it be to climb up those esher stairs to hunt a camper up top and throw him off the center,” another added.

Some players questioned how the map would work and suggesting having a different one instead.

“A modified marbles game environment from Season 1 would have been cool,” one said. “The map where they played the Marbles game in season 1 could’ve been cool, modified a little bit ofc,” another chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It is unlikely that a map would be added now after the launch of the event, but it would still be interesting.