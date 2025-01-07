Black Ops 6 players call out devs for ‘lying’ about Jan 3 Zombies update

Black Ops 6 Zombies players are furious because Treyarch admitted that the most recent Black Ops 6 update failed to remove a glitch from Zombies even though it was in the patch notes.

Vermin were designed to be pesky enemies to deal with in BO6 Zombies. However, incorrect one-shot kills and inconsistent damage output made them much more fearsome than the devs initially intended. Fans thought the January 3 update finally resolved the glitch but were sorely mistaken.

The patch notes, “Addressed an issue where Vermin could sometimes hit twice with one attack.” However, players tested the update and discovered that the annoying bug was still in the game.

After fans exposed the error, Treyarch finally admitted that the Vermin bug was not fixed and would be addressed in Season 2. However, based on the Battle Pass, we don’t expect Season 2 to start until Tuesday, January 28, meaning this glitch will still be an issue for three weeks.

Zombies fans didn’t respond to the news well and vented their frustrations in the comment section.

“Did these guys just delay a bux fix we already should have got?” one fan confusedly asked.

“So let me get this straight we quite literally have to wait roughly a month for something that should have already been fixed to get actually fixed,” a second user added.

A one-off mistake may have been more understandable, but this has been a troubling trend that’s only gotten worse. Several bugs prevented players from being able to complete the Citadelle des Morts main quest, forcing Treyarch to extend the completion deadline to the end of Season 1.

Previously, players abused god mode glitches despite the devs attempting to address the problem in multiple patches.

The lack of consistency has caused some to lose trust in the game’s update direction, and one player commented, “I’m losing faith in Treyarch. As a huge Treyarch fan.”

