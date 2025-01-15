Black Ops 6 players call for classic COD killstreak that’s never been used in series before

Black Ops 6 fans want Treyarch to add a classic Call of Duty killstreak to multiplayer that is actually already in the campaign.

It’s not uncommon to dive into a new Call of Duty and find something from the previous game in the series missing. It’s all a part of the developer’s bid to keep things fresh and feeling new.

However, there have been a few instances where assets have been reused in one portion of the game but not both. We’ve seen it with classic maps being used in Warzone but not being released in multiplayer, as well as different pieces of equipment in single-player.

This is the case in Black Ops 6 as well. There are a few things in the campaign that don’t actually appear in multiplayer despite, well, being in the game.

COD fans want Juggernaut streak in Black Ops 6

Take the Juggernaut as an example. They appear in the campaign as a part of Pantheon and fans believe Treyarch should break with tradition and add them to multiplayer.

“We clearly see juggernauts in the BO6 campaign and they look pretty bad ass,” Redditor bumblelover34 said.

“So, it would be pretty cool if Treyarch added a juggernaut scorestreak in BO6 since it can mark the first time in history that they added the juggernaut in their Black Ops franchise.”

That call was instantly echoed by a number of other fans too. “Yeah, I’m game for this,” one said. “The template is there, it would be cool if they did,” another added.

“Absolutely! Kinda crazy they haven’t, low key forgot about that kill streak, that would also go so hard in zombies,” commented another.

Some players suggested different killstreaks should return too. “Juggernaut would be cool but I really wanna see the dogs brought back,” one argued. “Dogs. Juggernaut. Emergency Airdrop,” another said.

As noted, the Juggernaut streak is typically kept out of Black Ops but if the asset is already in the campaign, why not add it?