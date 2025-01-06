Black Ops 6 players baffled as new Squid Game event resets operator skins every game

Fans of Black Ops 6 are frustrated with the new Squid Game crossover event, as one of the new operator skins keeps being equipped after each game.

Black Ops 6 already has loads of operator skins and bundles available in Season 1, including some controversial skins with interesting finishing moves.

The Squid Game event update that arrived on January 3 brought more microtransactions with a new paid event pass, giving players willing to buy it a new melee weapon, double XP tokens, and two operator skins to unlock for free.

These skins have become an issue, as players have found that their preferred operators keep resetting to the “Player 006” skin; the first unlock of the free event pass track.

You’re probably selecting the operator accidentally

A few days after the Squid Game crossover went live, players took to Reddit to question whether Call of Duty was deliberately changing their preferred operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone to force them to engage with the event.

“I swear to f**king God, they can’t not release an update without breaking the game. Since I’ve updated and it switched my skin to random squid game guy, every time I pick a different skin, the game will automatically switch it to the default operator of that skin.”

“YOU WILL PLAY THE SQUID GAME AND YOU WILL LIKE IT” is the top comment on a different thread, while another commenter points out that “Everyone in my lobbies are reset to default skin and these tracksuits.”

The possibility of a new bug appearing in Call of Duty isn’t surprising but this particular problem is likely from a design choice. One player explains “For some awful reason, they have put the squid game tab where loadout normally lives, and it only takes a single click in the squid game menu to equip that skin.”

Because the “Player 006” skin is the first unlock, if you press ‘A’ on an Xbox controller, ‘X’ on a DualSense controller, or Space on PC once you’ve moved to the event tab the skin equips. As many players go to the loadout page after a match to edit their setups, they’re likely interacting with the event pass without realizing it.

This is another frustrating decision made by Activision, with player sentiment toward the event already at a low and many calling the Squid Game crossover a money grab.