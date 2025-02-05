Black Ops 6 players angry over new free bundles they already paid for

Call of Duty often gives away skins and bundles for free, but Black Ops 6 players have become frustrated to learn they’re giving away two bundles that they were previously charged for.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone’s in-game store has an ever-rotating selection of skins and Blueprints to buy, ranging from wacky characters to major crossovers. Although they don’t offer any gameplay advantages, many players will often splash the cash to make their Operator look as cool as possible.

Sometimes, Activision offer skins and bundles to the community for free through different rewards schemes, such as PlayStation Plus. But after the Season 2 pack was revealed, players were annoyed to see that it included two bundles that many had already paid for.

Free Season 2 PS Plus Pack features previously paid bundles

The Black Ops 6 Season 2 PlayStation Plus Pack contains two bundles: Jungle Trooper and Blood Letting. In total, this offers two Operator skins, three Blueprints, two emotes, and much more to subscribers for now extra cost.

Historically, the PS Plus Packs have featured new items that aren’t available elsewhere. But both Blood Letting and Jungle Trooper were sold on the store in November 2024 for 1,600 and 1,300 CoD Points respectively.

This means that many players who went to claim this season’s PS Plus reward soon realized that they’d already bought at least one of them.

Fans took to Reddit to express their frustration, claiming they wouldn’t have bought the bundle if they’d known it was coming for free down the line.

“Wow, the one pack I spent money on is now free, fantastic work,” said one player.

“Damnit so did I, wtf CoD,” said a second, before another added: “Only skin I paid for too…. frustrating.”

Meanwhile, others called out Call of Duty for still offering exclusive skins on PlayStation Plus, despite Microsoft’s buyout of Activision:

“So much for no more PlayStation-exclusive stuff. Why am I not surprised? They lie about everything.”

Of course, there are still plenty of players who didn’t buy either of these bundles at the time that will no doubt be delighted to pick them up now for free. But if you did part with your cash to purchase them from the store, it’s undeniably frustrating to see something you paid for being given away just a few months later.