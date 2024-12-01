Black Ops 6 player allegedly hit Prestige level 1000 using Zombies exploit

A Black Ops 6 player by the name of Aldredd has become the first person to hit level 1000, with him using a Zombies exploit to grind out levels faster than everyone else. However, don’t let that fool you into thinking it was a quick process.

No, this still took weeks of grinding, with the player in question allegedly leaving his Xbox on since the game launched in October. And, though some infinite XP glitches have been patched out in the ever-evolving mode, new ones just keep popping up that allow players to get XP fast-ish.

The grind to level 1000 took CoD player Aldredd around 5 weeks, but he’s the first one to pull it off.

Black Ops 6 level 1000 rewards revealed

Since the max rank hadn’t been hit before this, Aldredd has given us a look at what awaits on the very last set of level up rewards for Black Ops 6.

Aldredd

The highlight is Eric Samuels, a throwback to Black Ops 2. Many of BO6’s prestige rewards harken back to older entries in the series, but Black Ops 2 is an especially beloved entry in the franchise. This operator is one of the game’s final rewards.

Alongside it is a spray, emblem, gobblegum pack, loading screen background, and a PP919 blueprint.

Aldredd

Aldredd himself expressed his disappointment at the rewards he grinded for, saying that they were “bad” and not really worth it.

“There’s nothing impressive about my 1000,” he claimed in a tweet.

Black Ops 6 Zombies AFK XP exploit explained

So, how’d he actually do it? How does the CoD Zombies AFK exploit work in Black Ops 6?

Though there are a number of ways players have manipulated Black Ops 6’s mechanics and there’s no way to tell which method Aldredd used without asking the man himself, here’s an example of what players are doing.

If you manage to get the right combination of items and perks, there are bugs in Black Ops 6 that allow you to be fully AFK while grinding levels out. It requires some setup, but that isn’t a problem if you just leave your Xbox on for weeks at a time.

Aldredd allegedly rigged up an AFK glitch, left his Xbox on for a little over a month, and shot straight to Prestige 1000. So, if you’ve got a month where you don’t want to use your console or PC for anything else and a stable internet connection, this is probably manageable as long as the devs don’t patch every bug.

So many Black Ops 6 Zombies bugs have been discovered and patched out since the game launched that it’s hard to say what players will come up with next. For now, though, Aldredd has become the first player to hit level 1000.