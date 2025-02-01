Black Ops 6 player has “beaten” the game with incredible 100% completion challenge

A Black Ops 6 player has managed to 100% complete both Multiplayer and Zombies just over 3 months after launch, completing every challenge in both modes. They’re off to touch grass, though not without dropping some wisdom on 100%-ing the game.

The process of getting 100% completion on a Call of Duty game isn’t an easy journey. In many cases, it’s a fool’s errand. Not only do you have to get every weapon camo challenge done and dusted for Multiplayer and Zombies, but there are also some particularly pesky calling cards that hold up progress.

However, Reddit user dumbie05 speedran their 100% run. Though their final time of 320 hours sounds like a long time on paper, it’s surprisingly fast considering everything they had to unlock.

He got every single unlockable between both modes and, along with recounting his experience on the journey to 100%, he offered some tips on which challenges were the hardest and how he overcame them.

BO6 player beats “unemployment final boss”

There’s a lot of stuff to unlock in Call of Duty Black Ops 6. To actually 100% the game, the player had to unlock every reticle, every camo, every calling card, every emblem; everything. In both Zombies and Multiplayer.

There are players who put much more than his 320 hours into the game that never get close to reaching 100%, meaning this player had a genuine game plan going in and was gunning for full completion.

The user gave out his final hour count, revealing that Multiplayer took over 3 times longer to 100% than Zombies: “9D 19H on MP and 3D 13H on Zombies With 0.79 Win Rate and 1.28 KD.”

Their K/D and win rate may seem low, but completing all those pesky weapon challenges can really eat into your K/D ratio. Plus, losing a ton of matches in a row by trying to complete hard weapon challenges makes it a lot easier to get killstreak challenges when matchmaking inevitably places you in worse lobbies.

However, no normal lobby could save him from the most difficult challenge along the journey.

“The last one for me was the triple kaboom calling card,” he explained. “Everybody’s running flak jacket. So it’s almost impossible to get it on core unless you’re really lucky. I have to play on HC with Danger Close calling card so I’m chucking 2 semtex. That’s how I got my last calling card.”

Explosive challenges are often pretty difficult to complete in normal lobbies due to the prevalence of Flak Jacket, with Hardcore playlists being almost essential for select unlocks. The player also used limited-time game modes to cheese kill streaks and nab difficult challenges like getting 10 kills with War Cry on in one match.

“What I did is hop on to Squid Game Moshpit with Watchdog Helo, Napalm Strike and HARP. Once I’m lucky enough to get the piggy bank, I activate napalm strike, activate war cry, activate red light green light, activate watch dog helo, and lastly activate HARP and goes hunting. I managed to get 10 kills in a single war cry,” they explained.

This person didn’t just throw themselves at the game and play until they checked all the boxes, they had strats.

Players in the Reddit thread began dubbing the user’s feat the “unemployment final boss”, with the dumbie05 themself touching some much-deserved grass after accomplishing their feat.