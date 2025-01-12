Black Ops 6 players confused by bizarre “pay-to-lose” Operator skin

Call of Duty: BO6 players are already making fun of an upcoming Irradiated skin for looking like a “pay-to-lose” cosmetic.

Given the cost of premium Operator and weapons skins, players expect high-quality content. However, Black Ops 6 has come under fire in the past for what some in the community have labeled “pay-to-lose” offerings.

One such example hit the COD storefront in December 2024, with the Dark Practitioner Mastercraft Bundle Tracer Pack’s Occult blueprint for the PP-919. The problem was that the skin added flourishes to the iron sights that blocked the player’s aim.

And it looks like yet another distracting skin will soon make its way to the Black Ops title as well.

BO6 fans can’t wait to see this “pay-to-lose” skin in matches

On an unspecified date, the Tracer Pack: Inner Sight Bundle will add X-Ray-themed items to the Black Ops 6 shop. Players can, thus, look forward to see-through weapon blueprints, along with an “Irradiated” Operator skin for Troy Marshall.

Detonated shared preview footage of the skin, as it’s currently available to view in-game but can’t be purchased yet. Marshall definitely appears see-through, though the skin’s bright green and yellow highlights are attracting attention for all of the wrong reasons.

One person wrote in response to the above tweet, “pay to lose.” A discussion about the upcoming skin in Black Ops 6’s subreddit has other fans pointing out the same thing.

Several users joked that Marshall’s new look screams “shoot me shoot me” to enemies.

Another person called these types of cosmetics a boon for them, “because my eyesight is sh** these days and so many of them help stick out against the backgrounds.”

A similar comment reads, “This looks hilarious. People using this skin will be way easier to see at least.”

While the Irradiated design looks as though it’ll stick out like a sore them, players won’t know how much of an easy target it is until the Inner Sight pack releases.