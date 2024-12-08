Black Ops 6 players discover nuke Easter Egg that instantly ends matches

Players have uncovered an explosive Nuketown Easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that will instantly end a match.

Set in Nevada, Warhead counts as one of Call of Duty’s newest maps thanks to its introduction in Black Ops 6. It boasts a familiar look and feel, though, considering its proximity to other well-known settings like Nuketown.

Now an Easter egg has ensured that Warhead’s connection to Nuketown runs a bit deeper than its appearance and location.

Black Ops 6 users have encountered something explosive on the map that speeds up how fast certain conflict can end: A nuke that doesn’t require a 25 kill streak.

Nuke Easter egg in Black Ops 6 ends Warhead matches instantly

A new Easter egg on the Warhead map has been discovered in-game, coming in the form of a nuke half-lodged in the ground. This nod to Nuketown allows players to end a match in an instant if they can destroy the nuke.

There are a few caveats worth pointing out, though. According to COD-dedicated content creator M3RKMUS1C, this trick only applies to Private matches. So this kind of explosive action isn’t currently possible in regular multiplayer games.

In addition, as shown in TheGamingRevolution’s video below, blowing up the nuke is far from a walk in the park. Players will need to empty several fully-loaded guns into the nuclear weapon before it finally gives way.

Black Ops 6 developers haven’t acknowledged the nuke Easter Egg, thus it’s unclear if players should expect it to stick around for the long haul.

At the very least, the explosive weapon should add another layer of fun to the experience, even if only for those who dive into Private matches with friends.

Players have found other interesting Easter eggs in Black Ops 6’s Private games, too. One Black Ops 3 throwback lets BO6 players turn mannequins into zombies when playing Infected mode.