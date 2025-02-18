Black Ops 6’s most underrated gun is an LMG you haven’t used in months

Remember the PU-21? Probably not, as it’s not exactly one of the most popular guns in Black Ops 6, with others like the XM4 and Jackal PDW seeing a lot more use.

Most people who have used this gun likely did so to grind mastery camos early on and then never used it again, but that’s a mistake because the PU-21 is a really strong option these days.

It has received multiple buffs since launch that have seen its TTK reduced to a blistering 240 ms and its prefire delay to just 20 ms. That means even with its prefire delay taken into account, this LMG still has a faster time to kill than every full-auto assault rifle.

Furthermore, it has an almost exclusively vertical recoil pattern, making it easy to control even without a Compensator equipped. This allows you to use a Suppressor while still being laser accurate, which is a rare thing in this year’s Call of Duty.

If you’re interested in giving this gun a try and finding out firsthand why the PU-21 is the most underrated gun in Black Ops 6, here’s the loadout we recommend using.

Best PU-21 loadout in BO6

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Fast Mag I

Fast Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

One of the PU-21’s biggest selling points is how predictable its recoil pattern becomes if you use the Vertical Foregrip. Its opening shots climb vertically with little side-to-side bounce, making it very easy to control, as all you need to do is pull straight down on your analog stick or mouse.

This allows the use of a Suppressor instead of a Compensator, keeping you off the radar whenever you fire. When partnered with Fast Mag I and Quickdraw Grip, this makes the PU-21 a surprisingly good gun for flanking that also has solid handling, at least for an LMG.

Most people will want to use a meta optic like the Kepler Microflex to make tracking targets easier. However, if you don’t mind using iron sights, then consider switching this out for the Recoil Springs to make this PU-21 build as accurate as possible.

Of course, this gun isn’t nearly as well suited to an aggressive playstyle as the best SMGs in the current meta. Even so, it will still serve you well and is great for racking up streaks if you play to its strengths.