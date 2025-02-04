Black Ops 6 players notice unlikely source causes massive FPS drops

One Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 player has proven that major FPS drops will occur when breaking glass on certain multiplayer maps.

Performance issues have plagued Black Ops 6 on and off for months, particularly for players on PC. Some PC users claim the launch of Season 2 in January especially took its toll, with random hitches and stuttering tanking their experience.

While patches and hotfixes typically include “various stability fixes,” these adjustments don’t always successfully tackle every problem.

And the latest issue Black Ops 6 players have stumbled across involves broken glass, which can lead to huge framerate hitches on certain maps.

Broken glass can cause big FPS drops in Black Ops 6

A user named WDrew000 posted a video clip on the BO6 subreddit that proves the game’s performance suffers if players break glass on maps such as Bounty.

Running the shooter on PC, the player comfortably hits framerates exceeding well past 100 before any glass is broken. Early parts of the video show them walking inside a large room with floor-to-ceiling windows, hitting anywhere between 150-200 frames.

However, the back half of the comparison clip shows the user walking through the same room with glass shards covering the floor. In this instance, their framerate vacillates between 67 at the lowest and 139 at the highest.

Comments beneath the post note this issue isn’t exclusive to PC, either. Black Ops 6 players on PS5 have similarly encountered FPS drops in these instances, with one person writing, “this is noticeable on PS5 as well when using the 120FPS mode. It starts relying HEAVILY on FSR upscaling.”

In addition, an Xbox Series X player said they’ve noticed that using a certain set of stairs on the Babylon map also causes “the frames [to] drop like crazy.”

Others in the replies suggest turning “Detail Quality” to the lowest setting as a solution that may work. Still, players hold out hope for better optimization in the future.