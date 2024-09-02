Black Ops 6 makes one simple change to make weapon camo grind easier

Black Ops 6 makes the weapon camo grind easier by removing tedious weapon-level requirements that previously bogged down the process.

Treyarch’s design team pulled out all the stops for Black Ops 6, introducing 12 new mastery camos. And for the first time in the series’ history, Warzone will have an exclusive camo progression track alongside Multiplayer and Zombies.

However, before unlocking mastery skins, players must complete all military and unique challenges for a specific weapon. We have yet to determine what these challenges entail, but the usual grind will be much easier and less tedious this year.

ModernWarzone reported that BO6 will no longer have level requirements before you can start unlocking weapon camos. In Modern Warfare 3, for example, players must get the STG-44 to level 20 before 25 operator kills in tac stance, with the STG-44 count toward unlocking the white camo.

In Black Ops 6, those 25 operator kills in tac stance would immediately count without reaching level 20 first.

Players celebrated the helpful quality of life change.

First, this shift no longer forces players to use a weapon longer than they would have otherwise.

“The most shocking revert of artificially bosting play time that we’ve ever seen in a cod,” one user responded.

In saying that it, Treyarch still found a way to make the grind challenging.

“There is no level requirement, but you’ll have to go through 9 military camos for each gun with headshot milestones before starting the specific camos,” a second commenter added. “I’m guessing these military camos will still require a lot of grind and you won’t be able to start specific camos at level 0.”

Despite that, community members look forward to seeing the change in action.

“So, in other words, this year camo grinding will be actually enjoyable,” a third commenter claimed.

Players won’t be able to start the mastery camo grind during the open beta, but they can at least get a good feel for which weapons they want to unlock everything first.