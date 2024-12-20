Black Ops 6 LMG is one of Warzone’s best guns but it’s not for everyone

One of Black Ops 6’s most overlooked LMGs is actually actually dominating games at long-range, but it’s not for everyone.

Even though Warzone has almost 150 weapons to choose from, a meta of just a handful of weapons has formed, yet again. Black Ops 6’s XM4 and C9 are the go-to options from the new game, while Modern Warfare 3’s DTIR 30-06 and Static-HV are the other standouts.

While these are the best meta weapons for overall play, other players break things down even further, focusing more on weapons that are good for either short-range or long-range fights.

That includes Warzone guru WhosImmortal, who has highlighted some of the best long-range weapons in the battle royale right now.

Best XMG loadout in Warzone for long-range

Amongst his picks is the XMG, an LMG that has been overlooked for quite some. “Another fantastic long-range option and probably the best LMG in the game in general right now, spanning all weapons in that category,” he said in his December 18 video.

“Super low recoil courtesy of that Buffer Weight Stock, good damage, and good range as well,” he added. The YouTuber did note that it is a “little bit slower” than some other options, but that is the trade-off for using an LMG.

Optic: Jason Armory 2X

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Magazine: Fast Mag I

Stock: Buffer Weight Stock

Timestamp of 1:50

WhosImmortal’s build gets the LMG to have an effective damage range of 57 metres, which is not shabby at all.

Some players are going to be more comfortable with that than others as they prefer fighting at long range. So, if that’s you and you can also deal with the slower LMG style, you’re in luck.

As noted, the LMG has gone overlooked for a while. It ranks as the 27th most popular gun on WZRanked and WarzoneLoadout has it as a B-tier contender. Though, it should definitely be higher than that.