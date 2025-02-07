Black Ops 6 leak reveals three more Zombies maps & they’ll all carry forward

A prominent Call of Duty leaker has claimed that there are still many more Black Ops 6 Zombies maps coming during the game’s lifecycle, and that the launch of Call of Duty 2025 won’t be the end of them.

Zombies players have been eating well since the launch of Black Ops 6. After launch maps Terminus and Liberty Falls were instant hits, they’ve been followed by Citadelle des Morts and The Tomb in Season 1 and 2.

This already levels the number of maps that were in Black Ops Cold War by the end, which you might think means that Treyarch are ready to ease up. But a fresh leak suggests that they’re only getting started.

BO6 Zombies leak reveals three more maps on the way

According to reputable leaker ‘TheGhostOfHope,’ there are still three more Zombies maps to come in Black Ops 6, meaning that there will be seven in total by the end of its lifecycle. So far, they’ve been dropping at a rate of one per season, but if this leak turns out to be true, it means there will be one season without a new map.

Unfortunately, they didn’t go into any details about what these maps will look and play like, but we’re expecting to see a mix of sizes. Both the Terminus and Citadelle des Morts are larger levels to explore, while Liberty Falls and The Tomb are faster, more compact experiences.

That’s not the only exciting news from this leak, either. They also mentioned that, in a first for the Call of Duty series, all of the Zombies maps from BO6 could carry forward into Call of Duty 2025, which is also reportedly set in the Black Ops universe.

In the past, all Zombies maps have one-and-done apart from the occasional remakes, but it seems like Terminus and the other six could all get a second lease of life when the new CoD arrives later this year.

It remains to be seen if there will also be new Zombies maps available at launch, but at the very least, it sounds as though you’ll be able to complete The Tomb and Citadelle des Morts Easter eggs with a new set of weapons.

