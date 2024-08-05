Black Ops 6 leak reveals return of Warzone’s most infuriating meta weapon ever

A series of new Black Ops 6 leaks have pointed towards the return of one of the most powerful and infuriating weapons in Warzone history.

Warzone has evolved through five different Call of Duty titles, bringing in new movement styles, new weapons, new maps, and more, as each year the latest game is integrated into the battle royale.

With that comes a variety of different metas, but very few in over four years of Warzone have caused more frustrations than the DMR.

Some players even dubbed the game ‘DMRZone’ when the semi-auto rifle ran riot in Verdansk, as they got downed in record time from all kinds of distances.

It looks as though Treyarch are bringing the DMR back, though, for Black Ops 6, in a move that is sure to strike fear into the hearts of Warzone players.

As evidenced in a leaked clip from August 4, the DM-10 looks like a reincarnation of the infamous Cold War weapon, and similarly as powerful to boot.

The map being played on doesn’t appear to be a remake, however. Called Stakeout, it looks to be set in a house that players can traverse through, as opposed to the more open maps that Call of Duty players will be accustomed to.

Obviously, a lot can change ahead of the game’s launch on October 25. Things can be added and removed, guns can be re-balanced, maps can be tweaked, and more.

Not only that, but there has been very little said about what Warzone will look like after the Black Ops 6 integration, so they make take precautions to ensure we don’t get another ‘DMRZone’ situation.

The BO6 beta starts on Tuesday, August 30, on all platforms, for those who preorder the game. Others have to wait another week, until September 6, to access the open beta. This will be your first chance to try out a limited version of Black Ops 6 including, possibly, the DM-10.