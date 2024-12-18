BO6 players can’t even “escape hackers” in Zombies due to Jet Gun cheat

A Jet Gun hack on Citadelle des Morts has Black Ops 6 players frustrated that cheaters have even found ways to invade Zombies.

Zombies players can craft the Thrustodyne M23, aka the Jet Gun, by collecting three special parts scattered around the Liberty Falls map.

This powerful Wonder Weapon tears through the infected with ease, though users can only equip it when playing Liberty Falls. At least that’s what developers intended.

Using mod tools, one person on PC found a way to equip their character with a Jet Gun on the Citadelle des Morts map. Community members can’t believe someone would put their account at risk for public Zombies matches.

Black Ops 6 Zombies cheater brings Jet Gun to the wrong map

A BO6 Zombies player shared a screenshot of their encounter with someone using the Jet Gun weapon outside of Liberty Falls. The Reddit user noted, “Guy pulled out a jet gun on round 2… on the wrong map?”

Many in the comments blamed the Mule Kick glitch, which lets players carry three guns at the cost of their melee weapon. However, others quickly identified the error as a result of mod tools on PC.

Fit_Act_1235/Reddit The Jet Gun shouldn’t be accessible on Black Ops 6’s Citadelle des Morts.

A Redditor in the thread explained that thanks to a mod tools update, modders can now “put any wonder weapon in [their] loadout class as a primary weapon and bring it in-game.” As such, the Jet Gun can be loaded into CDM, Terminus, and other locales.

Another user lamented, “[we] can’t even play Zombies to escape hackers.”

But the post itself has generated fun of a different kind, as the Zombies subreddit now runs rampant with Jet Gun memes. One such meme sees the Jet Gun guy from the above screenshot photoshopped into yet another Black Ops 6 map.

A second meme throws the Jet Gun player in the background of an MW2 level.

It remains to be seen how Black Ops 6 developers will tackle the issue.