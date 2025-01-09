Black Ops 6 Jan 9 update patch notes: Invisble skin glitch & Zombies Directed Mode changes

Black Ops 6 Jan 9 update patch notes: Invisble skin glitch & Zombies Directed Mode changesTreyarch
Treyarch apologized for angering Black Ops 6 Zombies fans with the previous update and responded by reverting those changes and making more adjustments to improve the overall experience.
BO6 Zombies fans slammed the Squid Game crossover for failing to meet expectations. The new limited-time game mode, Dead Light, Green Light, forced players to exfil at round 10. Since there also weren’t any Easter Eggs available in the mode, some questioned why they should waste their time with it.
The devs heard the feedback, extended the round cap to 20, and will extend it even more the following week. Meanwhile, a recent change made completing weapon camo challenges in Zombies Directed mode more difficult because of a 30-second increased delay between rounds.
Those concerns were also heard, and Treyach reverted that change. In addition, fans called out the devs for ‘lying’ about the Jan 3 update because it failed to remove a glitch that caused Vermin to kill you one-shot even though it was in the patch notes.
The devs owned up to the mistake but won’t be able to make any changes until Season 2 starts on Jan 28. Before looking too far ahead, let’s look at everything included in this minor update.
Black Ops 6 Jan 9 update patch notes
Here are the complete patch notes from today’s update.
Global
Characters
- Addressed an issue where Maya’s “Joyride” Operator Skin would not be visible past 70 meters.
UI
- Addressed some visual issues with the Events tab.
Audio
- Addressed an issue where audio was not playing for Event milestone banners in-game.
Multiplayer
Modes
- Red Light, Green Light
- Increased XP awarded from match bonus.
Stability
- Added various stability fixes.
Zombies
Maps
- Citadelle des Morts
- Addressed an issue where using the Void Sheath Augment for Aether Shroud with one of the Elemental Swords would cause the match to crash.
- Addressed an issue where many visual effects would stop playing.
- Directed Mode
- Addressed an issue where guidance would be incorrect if a player disconnected with a stamp.
- Addressed an issue where guidance would be incorrect each time a new stamp spawned.
- Addressed an issue where picking up Solais after a stamp was spawned could prevent quest progression.
Modes
- Directed Mode
- Removed the extended time between rounds and the delay between spawning zombies after five looped rounds at the round cap.
Ammo Mods
- Shadow Rift
- Activation Rates
- Normal enemy activation rate increased from 15% to 20%.
- Special enemy activation rate increased from 5% to 7%.
- Elite enemy activation rate with Big Game Augment equipped increased from 5% to 7%.
- Cooldown Timer
- Decreased cooldown by 25%.
- Activation Rates
“The Big Game Augment for Shadow Rift was never intended to one-shot Elites, but we know it worked like that for months and we heard you about this latest change taking too much away from Shadow Rift overall. So, we’ve added four buffs to make Shadow Rift activate more frequently, including a 25% cooldown reduction, to keep it powerful and fun to use.”
LTM Highlights / Adjustments
- Dead Light, Green Light
- Added Liberty Falls to map selection.
- Increased round cap to 20 before Exfil.
“With the launch of Dead Light, Green Light, we wanted to ease players into the LTM with a single map and a 10-Round cap before Exfil to make sure the majority of players had a chance to be successful without feeling they needed GobbleGums to survive. Basically, a bite-sized experience that’s not too punishing. Looks like it was too easy and over too soon for a lot of you!”
“Starting today, we’ve added Liberty Falls to the map selection and extended the round cap to 20. After that, we’ll plan Week 3’s round cap extension based on how crazy the community wants the challenge to get.”
Stability
- Various stability fixes.
“Sometimes bugs appear fixed in testing but turn out to still be an issue in the live game after the patch goes out. This sucks for everyone involved, and it can lead to inaccurate patch notes, which we never want. The Vermin double-attack bug is one of these, and like the Terminus speedrun fix, the proper solution for it unfortunately can’t be implemented as quickly as some of the other items listed above. Look for both of those fixes when Season 02 launches on Jan. 28.”