Black Ops 6 Jan 9 update patch notes: Invisble skin glitch & Zombies Directed Mode changes

Treyarch apologized for angering Black Ops 6 Zombies fans with the previous update and responded by reverting those changes and making more adjustments to improve the overall experience.

BO6 Zombies fans slammed the Squid Game crossover for failing to meet expectations. The new limited-time game mode, Dead Light, Green Light, forced players to exfil at round 10. Since there also weren’t any Easter Eggs available in the mode, some questioned why they should waste their time with it.

The devs heard the feedback, extended the round cap to 20, and will extend it even more the following week. Meanwhile, a recent change made completing weapon camo challenges in Zombies Directed mode more difficult because of a 30-second increased delay between rounds.

Those concerns were also heard, and Treyach reverted that change. In addition, fans called out the devs for ‘lying’ about the Jan 3 update because it failed to remove a glitch that caused Vermin to kill you one-shot even though it was in the patch notes.

The devs owned up to the mistake but won’t be able to make any changes until Season 2 starts on Jan 28. Before looking too far ahead, let’s look at everything included in this minor update.

Here are the complete patch notes from today’s update.

Global

Characters

Addressed an issue where Maya’s “Joyride” Operator Skin would not be visible past 70 meters.

UI

Addressed some visual issues with the Events tab.

Audio

Addressed an issue where audio was not playing for Event milestone banners in-game.

Multiplayer

Modes

Red Light, Green Light Increased XP awarded from match bonus.



Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Zombies

Maps

Citadelle des Morts Addressed an issue where using the Void Sheath Augment for Aether Shroud with one of the Elemental Swords would cause the match to crash. Addressed an issue where many visual effects would stop playing. Directed Mode Addressed an issue where guidance would be incorrect if a player disconnected with a stamp. Addressed an issue where guidance would be incorrect each time a new stamp spawned. Addressed an issue where picking up Solais after a stamp was spawned could prevent quest progression.



Modes

Directed Mode Removed the extended time between rounds and the delay between spawning zombies after five looped rounds at the round cap.



Ammo Mods

Shadow Rift Activation Rates Normal enemy activation rate increased from 15% to 20%. Special enemy activation rate increased from 5% to 7%. Elite enemy activation rate with Big Game Augment equipped increased from 5% to 7%. Cooldown Timer Decreased cooldown by 25%.



“The Big Game Augment for Shadow Rift was never intended to one-shot Elites, but we know it worked like that for months and we heard you about this latest change taking too much away from Shadow Rift overall. So, we’ve added four buffs to make Shadow Rift activate more frequently, including a 25% cooldown reduction, to keep it powerful and fun to use.”

LTM Highlights / Adjustments

Dead Light, Green Light Added Liberty Falls to map selection. Increased round cap to 20 before Exfil.



“With the launch of Dead Light, Green Light, we wanted to ease players into the LTM with a single map and a 10-Round cap before Exfil to make sure the majority of players had a chance to be successful without feeling they needed GobbleGums to survive. Basically, a bite-sized experience that’s not too punishing. Looks like it was too easy and over too soon for a lot of you!” “Starting today, we’ve added Liberty Falls to the map selection and extended the round cap to 20. After that, we’ll plan Week 3’s round cap extension based on how crazy the community wants the challenge to get.”

Stability

Various stability fixes.