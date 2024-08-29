Black Ops 6 has fans worried about brand-new field upgrade already

Call of Duty fans have already got one big worry when it comes to Black Ops 6 multiplayer, and it stems from a brand-new Field Upgrade.

Over the years, Call of Duty has had plenty of equipment and Field Upgrades that have annoyed players. The decoy enemy in Modern Warfare (2019) will never be forgotten by the trolls.

Now that COD Next has happened, we know what Black Ops 6 holds in store for us on that front. Of course, with it being a Black Ops game, the RC-XD will be returning. And there will even be a controllable throwing knife.

However, there is one big thing that has gotten players a bit worried – and that is the Sleeper Agent Field Upgrade. If you missed it in action at the reveal, the Field Upgrade allows players to disguise themselves as friendly on the opposing team for a short time. However, killing enemies will extend that timer.

“This seems like it could be terrible lol,” one player said after ModernWarzone showed the Field Upgrade working against him. “I can already tell this is gonna be the most annoying perk in the game,” another added.

“This is the cheesiest cheese ever wow,” another baffled player said. “ It’ll ruin nuke streaks and be annoying as fuck. But this has been the new norm so just gotta expect the nonsense at this point,” commented another.

There is a perk in-game that will help players counter the Sleeper Agent Field Upgrade, but you’ll also giveaway your position by firing your gun and acting like an enemy.

The Field Upgrade will be available from Level 23 in the Black Ops 6 beta. So, players will have to grind a bit to test it out.

If it does become too much, Treyarch will likely nerf it anyway. We’ll just wait and see on that front.