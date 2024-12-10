Black Ops 6 has an “infuriating” bug that will completely ruin your Nuketown games

Black Ops 6 players are “going crazy” because of a new bug on Nuketown Winter that makes them stand out, quite literally, above everyone.

At times, the Call of Duty devs have taken the holiday period as a chance to do something to celebrate in-game. We’ve seen Christmas-themed maps, new game modes, skins, and events that are full of festive fun.

Black Ops 6 has also joined in with CODMas, as Treyarch has added a snowy Nuketown to the game. Plus, you can now gift bundles to friends too.

Article continues after ad

While it is a winter wonderland for those fans who love Nuketown, it has caused a few issues for others.

Nuketown has “annoying” glow bug for Christmas map

The biggest problem, right now, is a bug that makes you glow bright like a Christmas decoration.

As Redditor NoAcanthisitta9198 pointed out, the issue pops up at random and makes you glow either yellow or green, making it impossible for you to hide from opponents.

Article continues after ad

“I’m literally just the brightest glowing guy in every other game, this is insane,” they said. “Call of Duty has essentially unlimited money and there are constant bugs in these games. It drives me crazy.”

Article continues after ad

They aren’t alone in falling victim to the bug, with other players complaining that it is making Nuketown games a bit of a nightmare.

“You can literally see the glow effect appear, before the player does. Definitely hurting your K/D,” one complained. “I laughed it off at first but when you get stuck with it multiple games it becomes really annoying,” another added.

“Another day goes by that Treyarch says and does nothing to quickly address or fix this. Nuketown is genuinely insufferable and unfair when you’re glowing,” commented another player.

Article continues after ad

Some players pointed out that the devs will have a holiday event lined up, and it is likely related to that in some way. Yet, it has managed to get out early and in a way they probably didn’t intend. So, it will need fixing.