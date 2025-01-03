Black Ops 6 has a skin that is Apex Legends’ Pathfinder and fans are not impressed

Black Ops 6 has a skin resembling Pathfinder from Apex Legends, and COD fans are less than impressed by it.

As Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Apex Legends have competed against each other in the battle royale world, there have been a few accusations of copying one another. It typically has to do with in-game features rather than anything else, but there is clearly some inspiration between the trio.

On the COD side of things, fans have been frustrated by the devs leaning into the silly cosmetics that you’d typically find in the other two games. Players have routinely urged the devs to return to a more realistic mili-sim feel.

However, their newest skin looks like it’s swung right out of the Apex Games and into Black Ops 6 as it resembles the lovable Pathfinder.

Black Ops 6 Toy Man skin looks just like Pathfinder

That’s right, Black Ops 6 has got a new skin – Toy Man from the Fantastic Plastic bundle – and fans aren’t pleased with how much it resembles a character from their rival games.

“What in the Fortnite is this lol,” Redditor ConfidentCounter3818 asked. “I wish Call of Duty would make real war characters and not these Fortnite-looking characters smh.”

However, other fans quickly picked up on the resemblance to Pathy. “Walmart Pathfinder,” one fan said. “That’s actually Pathfinder from Apex Legends,” another agreed. “Pathfinder from Alibaba,” commented another.

Some fans questioned that if a Pathfinder clone was allowed to make it in then, “imagine what doesn’t make the cut.”

The skin, which is likely not an intentional copy, will only continue to stoke the ongoing conversation around cosmetics in COD. As noted, some fans just aren’t happy with how much things have gone away from the original COD vibes.

Obviously, skins are an optional purchase, so you don’t have to buy them if you don’t want them. Though, it’ll need looking at, just like the “pay to lose” Saug skins.