Black Ops 6 hackers bypass Ricochet with new hack that makes CoD unplayable

Despite updates to COD’s Ricochet anti-cheat system, Black Ops 6 hackers can employ cheating tools that disconnect other players during matches.

Black Ops 6’s issues with cheaters have multiplied since the game hit store shelves. Ranked mode started running rampant with hackers late in 2024, resulting in the community demanding console-only crossplay options.

Activision continues its fight against bad actors in other ways, too. For instance, more than 136,000 Ranked Play accounts have been banned since the mode’s release.

The Ricochet anti-cheat system also received new updates in January 2025 to better target and identify behaviors like aim botting. However, hackers have still found ways to ruin the online experience for others.

Black Ops 6 hackers can kick players from matches

Content creator ItsHapa has shared footage of a cheating tool in action that allows COD hackers to disconnect any player in a match from the game.

It appears that with a few clicks of a button, a cheater can select one user at a time, then hit a “Kick from lobby” input that ejects them outright.

Given the continued improvements to Ricochet, Black Ops 6 players are less than pleased that hackers can invade games in this manner.

One Twitter/X user replied to the post saying, “@CallofDuty has absolutely zero control over its OWN game. It’s laughable. How aren’t they class action sued by anyone who play this game?”

While others said cheaters have used similar tactics since World at War, several people noted that game ran on peer-to-peer multiplayer and questioned how cheaters “have the authority to interrupt ur internet traffic to COD’s [dedicated] server” today.

The ability to kick players from matches isn’t new for CoD as a whole, but it is new for Black Ops 6. The devs have continued to iterate on Ricochet to combat game-breaking hacks like these, but that battle is a never-ending one as people continue to try and ruin the experience for others.

It’s unclear if a real answer will ever surface. But, at the very least, Team Ricochet has promised to continue cracking down on the cheating problem. Notably, updates in Season 3 and beyond will introduce new tech to help “authenticate legit players and target cheaters.”

