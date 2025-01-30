Black Ops 6 hackers are actually using Zombies Wonder Weapons in Warzone

Call of Duty cheaters are evolving again in Black Ops 6 as they’re now using Wonder Weapons from Zombies in Warzone. Seriously.

When Treyarch laid out the road map for Season 2 of Black Ops 6, Zombies fans were immediately delighted. They’d be getting a new map – The Tomb – as well as a returning Wonder Weapon in the form of the Ice Staff.

As for Warzone, the Battle Royale remains in a bit of a lull until Verdansk turns up in the future. There isn’t a tonne of fresh content to spruce up things just yet.

However, hackers have found a way to combine the two. They’ve gone up another level, bringing the Wonder Weapon into Urzikstan to ruin people’s days.

Zombies Ice Staff is in Warzone now too

A clip has been doing the rounds, reposted from TikTok account apolloservicesv, showing a hacker being able to wield the Ice Staff in Warzone.

In the clip, a hacker can seen picking up multiple kills with the Wonder Weapon – including one at pretty long-range – before purchasing an ammo box from the Buy Station and reupping their ammo to go again.

“Why do these things even have damage values in mp & wz. christ, its all over,” YouTuber ProRebornYT said. “Disappointed but not surprised,” WhosImmortal added.

“Not even 24 hours and the new update lets you get the Ice Staff in Warzone,” another fan commented, attaching multiple laughing face emojis.

The new season has gotten some critical responses from Warzone fans, including Jack ‘CourageJD’ Dunlop, who urged the devs to “pull the plug” on the battle royale.

He also suggested a “full court press on hackers. Lawsuits on every cheat website. As deep of an anti-cheat as Riot’s Vanguard.”

Whether or not Activision will heed that call and further crackdown on cheaters, remains to be seen. Hopefully, they will, because getting killed by an Ice Staff in the final zone isn’t ideal.